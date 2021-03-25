Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Jon Silver working through an injury in the AEW Dynamite main event

* Britt Baker insulting Mick Foley

* William Regal getting physical after WWE NXT

* The Bella Twins’ possibly returning to in-ring action for WWE

* Epico’s comments on Andrade’s release

* Why Daniel Bryan was listed as going into the WWE Hall of Fame

Nick’s interview with The Ian Abel Band’s Ian Abel. Featuring Abel discussing:

* His pro wrestling fandom

* How he initially got in touch with AEW

* His songs being used for some of AEW’s best matches

* Possibly writing theme songs for AEW

* Possibly collaborating with Chris Jericho

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which pro wrestling show you thought was better last night: WWE NXT or AEW Dynamite

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.