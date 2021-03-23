Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Charlotte contracting COVID-19

* Andrade not having a WWE non-compete

* New RAW WrestleMania 37 matches

* The cards for each night of WrestleMania 37

* More on WWE NXT moving to Tuesdays

* The WWE ThunderDome changing homes

Nick’s interview with WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. Featuring Long discussing:

* Caz XL’s debut in SWE

* Pairing Melina with Caz XL

* Salina De La Renta as a manger

* Adam Pearce as WWE’s current authority figure

* Eric Bischoff going into the WWE Hall of Fame

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which new WWE RAW WrestleMania 37 match you are most excited for

