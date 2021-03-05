Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* CM Punk saying he is not the AEW “Hall of Fame worthy signee”

* AEW Dynamite doing less than a million viewers

* Chris Jericho calling on the United States to reopen

* Jey Uso’s health update on Jimmy

* Bobby Lashley teasing a female member of The Hurt Business

Nick’s interview with Mikey Gordon Some of what Mikey discusses includes:

* The origins of “Dirty Ron McDonald”

* Investing his entire life savings into making the film

* How close they are to completing the film

* Needing the fans’ help to get the movie done

* Helping pro wrestlers create new income

* His WWE Smackdown squash match against Braun Strowman

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you think will be the mystery sixth man in the AEW Revolution Face of The Revolution ladder match

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio from today’s show, as well as the full video of Mikey’s interview, via the embedded player below: