Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* An update on Keith Lee’s WWE status

* Aleister Black back to training at the WWE PC

* WWE asking ThunderDome fans to boo Randy Orton

* Possible changes to Bad Bunny vs The Miz at WrestleMania 37

* Peacock reviewing the WWE archives

* Triple H’s return to WWE NXT tapings

* AEW Dynamite’s latest Wednesday Night War win

* Red Velvet’s AEW contract being “upgraded”

Nick’s interview with veteran WWE referee Jimmy Korderas. Featuring Korderas discussing:

* Andrade’s WWE release

* Paul Wight leaving WWE for AEW

* The Bella Twins possibly returning to WWE

* The current WWE WrestleMania 37 card

* The new Fiend

* Shane McMahon’s “stupid” program with Braun Strowman

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what aspect of Rhodes To The Top you are most excited about

