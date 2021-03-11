Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* MJF’s new AEW stable

* AEW’s “explosion” explanation

* AEW Dynamite audio issues

* WWE NXT’s new Women’s Tag Team Championships

* WWE NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver’s card taking shape

* The latest on NXT possibly moving nights

* The XFL and CFL working together

Scott Fishman’s interview with Ring of Honor’s O’Shay Edwards

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you think had the better pro wrestling show last night: WWE NXT or AEW Dynamite

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio from today’s show via the embedded player below: