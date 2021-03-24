Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Ric Flair saying Charlotte won’t be a part of WrestleMania

* Andrade teasing a return to his La Sombra persona

* Batista’s statement on missing the WWE Hall of Fame

* Kane and The Great Khali going into the WWE Hall of Fame

* The WWE NXT Tag Team titles being vacated

* CM Punk responding to Bray Wyatt on Twitter

Nick’s interview with Ring of Honor’s PCO. Featuring PCO discussing:

* Taking his first bumps after months off due to the pandemic

* Performing in the ROH bubble

* Danhausen’s addition to the ROH roster

* Plans for live weekly ROH TV

* Undertaker’s retirement

* Andrade possibly signing with ROH

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which 2021 WWE Hall of Famer you are most excited about

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio from today’s show via the embedded player below: