Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* The passing of Jim Crockett Jr.

* Shaq going through tables on AEW Dynamite

* Paul Wight teasing a “Hall of Fame signing” for AEW Revolution

* Cody Rhodes saying Pat McAfee is trying to get signed by AEW

* Parker Boudreaux’s latest social media tease with Eva Marie

* Kayla Braxton coming out as bisexual

Nick’s interview with Lance Von Erich and the author of his autobiography “Lance By Chance: Wrestling As A Von Erich” Vinny Berry. Some of what Lance and Vinny discuss includes:

* The process of writing the book

* How Lance originally was recruited to be a pro wrestler

* Lance taking on the Von Erich name

* His experience working with the Von Erich family

* Having a “fatwa” put out against him in India

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you think the “Hall of Fame signing” is that Paul Wight is teasing for AEW Revolution

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio from today’s show, as well as the full video of Lance’s interview, via the embedded player below: