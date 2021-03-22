Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE Fastlane fallout

* Changes to the WWE WrestleMania 37 card

* Andrade’s WWE release

* Charlotte Flair’s WrestleMania plans being kept quiet

* Batista no longer going into the WWE Hall of Fame

* Charly Caruso no longer doing WWE TV

* Backstage heat in AEW for Jack Evans

* Kylie Rae reportedly still under contract to Impact

Scott Fishman’s interview with Renee Paquette. Featuring Paquette discussing:

* Moving on from WWE

* Getting her voice back

* Differences between the AEW and WWE backstage atmospheres

* Preparing to be a mother

* The landscape for women in pro wrestling at the moment

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which WWE WrestleMania 37 match you are most excited for

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio from today’s show, as well as the full video from Miranda’s interview, via the embedded players below: