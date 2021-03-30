Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Second City Chicago’s EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE NXT moving to Tuesday nights

* Andrade’s first post-WWE interview

* The Hurt Business imploding

* New WWE WrestleMania 37 matches

* William Shatner going into the WWE Hall of Fame

* Charly Caruso taking a full-time job with WWE

Nick’s interview with MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu. Featuring Fatu discussing:

* The origins of his Samoan Werewolf moniker

* Being the longest reigning MLW Champion of all-time

* Growing up in the Anao’i family

* Young Rock

* His upcoming MLW title defense against Calvin Tankman

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what you would like to see CM Punk do if he comes back to WWE for one more run

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what you would like to see CM Punk do if he comes back to WWE for one more run