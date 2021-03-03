Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE NXT possibly moving nights

* WWE RAW seeing very stable viewership

* Damien Priest getting longer WWE TV matches

* AEW pulling talent from a show with Joey Ryan on it

* A change to tonight’s AEW Dynamite card

The full audio from Cody Rhodes’ AEW Revolution Media Call

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what AEW Revolution match you are most excited for

