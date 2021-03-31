Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE RAW seeing it’s lowest viewership of the year

* A rumored title match for night two of WrestleMania 37

* Aleister Black responding to Murphy’s WrestleMania challenge

* Tian Sha’s in-ring debut tonight on NXT

* Andrade saying he was positive for COVID-19 when WWE released him

* Chris Dunn leaving WWE creative

* Dalton Castle re-signing with ROH

* The new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Nick’s interview with MLW’s Calvin Tankman. Featuring Tankman discussing:

* His MLW World Championship match against Jacob Fatu tonight

* His MLW undefeated streak

* Critics who say big men shouldn’t move like cruiserweights

* The sacrifices his father made for him

* Possibly wrestling ACH in MLW

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what match you think should kick-off WrestleMania 37 Night One

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.