Today’s episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE announcing the new WrestleMania 37 on-sale date

* Logan Paul teasing a WWE appearance

* Drew McIntyre dropping an “F-Bomb” on RAW Talk

* SETH ROLLINS TWEETING IN ALL CAPS

* AEW teasing getting back in the road in September

* Amanda Huber responding to critics of Brodie Lee Jr.’s booking

Nick’s interview with Effy. Featuring Effy discussing:

* His upcoming Big Gay Brunch during WrestleMania weekend

* Connecting with the Tampa LGBTQ community

* Working with Cassandro at a recent Big Gay Brunch

* GCW as the pipeline to WWE and AEW

* Playing “Gay Ric Flair” in an upcoming independent film

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which WWE Smackdown match you are most excited for at Fastlane

