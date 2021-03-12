Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE looking to do 90,000 total fans for WrestleMania 37

* The WrestleMania 37 card reportedly “back to square one”

* Asuka being sidelined with a concussion

* Backstage news on the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships

* Murphy venting about the Mysterios on social media

* AEW Dynamite seeing a dip in viewership

Nick’s interview with comedian Dan St Germain. Featuring St Germain discussing:

* His Wrestle Roasts podcasts

* How he fell in love with pro wrestling

* The art of roasting

* A WWE Hall of Famer he offended at a roast

* Interviewing for a WWE creative position

* Joining AdFreeShows.com

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what potential WWE WrestleMania 37 match you are most looking forward to

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio from today’s show, as well as the full video of St. Germain’s interview, via the embedded players below: