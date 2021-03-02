Several former and current wrestlers took to Twitter to react to Bobby Lashley capturing the WWE Championship on this week’s RAW.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry released a short video clip in which he said, “I see you, Bobby Lashley. Congratulations, champ!”

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston wrote on Instagram, “You love to see it… Congrats @bobbylashley!”

WWE referee Shawn Bennett said it was “a privilege” to officiate the match and experience and feel the rush of someone achieving a monumental goal after a 16-year journey.

SmackDown Superstar Kevin Owens joked that it was time for Lashley to adopt a cat now. “Nobody tries to put you right THROUGH the ring quite like Bobby Lashley. Congrats, @fightbobby! Now, get a cat already and you’ll be on the absolute top of the world.”

WWE producer/agent “The Hurricane” Shane Helms wrote, “I’m so incredibly happy for a man I’ve called friend for over 15 years. Congrats @fightbobby! You damn sure earned this!!”

Meanwhile, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Lance Storm shared an old photo of him with Lashley and Dolph Ziggler. He wrote, “Known @fightbobby a long time. Could not be happier for him.”

See below for some of the reactions:

Nobody tries to put you right THROUGH the ring quite like Bobby Lashley. Congrats, @fightbobby! Now, get a cat already and you’ll be on the absolute top of the world. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) March 2, 2021

Known @fightbobby a long time. Could not be happier for him. pic.twitter.com/DaT73jYyK1 — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 2, 2021

I’m so incredibly happy for a man I’ve called friend for over 15 years. Congrats @fightbobby! You damn sure earned this!! — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 2, 2021

I TOLD YOU SO!!!!!!! — MVP (@The305MVP) March 2, 2021

It was a privilege to officiate @fightbobby’s @WWE championship win tonight on #WWERaw.

To experience and feel the rush of someone achieving a monumental goal after a 16 year journey is exactly what this business is all about. — Shawn Bennett (@BennettWWE) March 2, 2021

Congratulations to @fightbobby! Hard work pays off! Kudos to @mikethemiz on making multiple defenses too! #WWERaw — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) March 2, 2021

So amazing! Seriously happy for you @fightbobby & so damn proud! #MickieBobby 4 life! 🙌🙌🙌 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) March 2, 2021

Congrats to “the tank that moves like a race car” @fightbobby on becoming WWE champion. Long overdue! ~PHS#WWE #WWERaw #WrestleMania — Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) March 2, 2021