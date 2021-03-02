Several former and current wrestlers took to Twitter to react to Bobby Lashley capturing the WWE Championship on this week’s RAW.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry released a short video clip in which he said, “I see you, Bobby Lashley. Congratulations, champ!”

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston wrote on Instagram, “You love to see it… Congrats @bobbylashley!”

WWE referee Shawn Bennett said it was “a privilege” to officiate the match and experience and feel the rush of someone achieving a monumental goal after a 16-year journey.

SmackDown Superstar Kevin Owens joked that it was time for Lashley to adopt a cat now. “Nobody tries to put you right THROUGH the ring quite like Bobby Lashley. Congrats, @fightbobby! Now, get a cat already and you’ll be on the absolute top of the world.”

WWE producer/agent “The Hurricane” Shane Helms wrote, “I’m so incredibly happy for a man I’ve called friend for over 15 years. Congrats @fightbobby! You damn sure earned this!!”

Meanwhile, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Lance Storm shared an old photo of him with Lashley and Dolph Ziggler. He wrote, “Known @fightbobby a long time. Could not be happier for him.”

See below for some of the reactions: