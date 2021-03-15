Bad Bunny won his first-ever Grammy on Sunday for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for “YHLQMDLG.”

The WWE 24/7 Champion also performed with Jhay Cortez on stage at the 63rd Grammy Awards performing the song, “Dákiti.”

Damian Priest commented on Bad Bunny’s win. He tweeted, “Beyond awesome! Congrats champ! A celebrar @sanbenito”

Last month on RAW, Priest helped Bunny beat Akira Tozawa for the 24/7 title. As noted, it’s been rumored that Bad Bunny and Damian Priest will face The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37.

Bad Bunny performed his hit song, “Booker T” at the Royal Rumble 2021.