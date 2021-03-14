Earlier this week it was reported WWE officials were looking to have 45,000 fans at each night of WrestleMania 37. This year’s big event is happening at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 has confirmed WWE wants to bring in 45,000 each night, which would be the largest crowd at a sports or entertainment event since the pandemic began last year.

“I can independently confirm reports #WWE is aiming for about 45,000 people per night at Raymond James Stadium for #WrestleMania, which would be by far the largest crowd at a sports or entertainment event in America since the pandemic began,” Alba wrote.

“I have reached out to the Tampa Bay Sports Authority, which manages Raymond James Stadium, but have yet to hear back. Tickets are on-sale 3/16, though it hasn’t publicly been said how many will be available. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order last fall that allows for stadiums to run full capacity should they choose to, but no one has run a show to that magnitude so far.”

The only confirmed matches so far are WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge, and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair.

WrestleMania 37 tickets will go on sale this coming Tuesday. You can click here for the latest on ticket prices and the seating chart.

