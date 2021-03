WWE has announced Bianca Belair vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler for tomorrow’s Friday Night SmackDown.

As noted, WWE announced earlier this evening that Baszler and Nia Jax will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles against Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks at Fastlane.

Below is the updated card for tomorrow’s episode:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Bianca Belair

* Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso (Steel Cage Match)