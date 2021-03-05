WWE has announced that WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will be defending the titles against Bianca Belair and Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.

At last month’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Jax and Baszler successfully defended the tag team titles against Banks and Belair.

As noted, Sasha Banks will be defending the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37. Belair won the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Fastlane will take place on March 21 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

