Back in October WWE filed to trademark the name “Dean Ambrose”, once portrayed by current AEW star Jon Moxley.

As reported today by Heel By Nature, the USPTO issued a review yesterday pertaining to WWE’s trademark attempt and there were a couple of issues.

In the review, the USPTO stated that WWE failed to identify if “Dean Ambrose” is the name of a living individual, which can be fixed by revising the wording in the filing.

The second issue is that the USPTO requires the written consent of the person who used the name unless they are no longer living, which in this case is Moxley. As of now, Moxley has not provided that. If WWE is unable to provide that, the trademark could be refused.

There have been several other trademarks denied recently for the same reason. In the past several months the company has attempted to trademark the names Pete Dunne, Dominik Mysterio, Drew Gulak and Tony Nese, among others. Each time the wrestler in question had not provided written consent for WWE to do so.

Moxley wrestled as Dean Ambrose for WWE from 2011 to 2019. He would join AEW a few months later, where he’s been a top star ever since.