WWE fans have called on the company to book Bianca Belair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks as the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night One.

As noted on Monday night, WWE announced several updates to the WrestleMania 37 card, confirming several matches for Night One and Night Two. It was revealed that Night One will feature Belair vs. Banks, Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, plus The Miz vs. Bad Bunny. You can click here for the updated WrestleMania card.

While some believe that the WWE Title match will headline Night One, fans took to Twitter on Monday night and got the “#MainEventBanksVsBelair” hashtag trending. The hashtag has been a trending topic all through the night, and is still trending as of this writing on Tuesday afternoon.

Banks encouraged the hashtag when she responded to a WWE On FOX tweet about Night One and Night Two.

She simply wrote, “Main Event.”

WWE’s Ryan Pappolla, Chelsea Green and Mickie James joined in on the hashtag, as did indie star Shazza McKenzie. You can see their tweets below, along with Banks’ tweet:

#MainEventBanksVsBelair is trending in the United States. That’s the tweet. Gnight. pic.twitter.com/Yxh6s9R7xc — Ryan Pappolla (@BodieIsRyan) March 23, 2021

I saw Mickie James tweet #MaineventBanksVsBelair so I’m tweeting #MaineventBanksVsBelair 😍😍😍 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 23, 2021