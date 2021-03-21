WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Apollo Crews vs. Big E

We go back to the ring and out first comes Apollo Crews with his spear as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E is out next.

The bell rings and they immediately start brawling. Big E sends Crews to the apron and runs to deliver the big Spear. They both fall hard out to the floor as fans cheer. Big E gets in Crews’ face and yells at him while they’re down. Crews fights back on the floor and they return to the ring. Big E talks more trash while Crews is down with half of his body under the bottom rope. Big E keeps stomping and taunting Crews. Big E delivers the big apron splash now.

Big E keeps talking trash and delivers another big splash on the apron. Crews slowly gets up as Big E follows. Crews strikes first but Big E rocks him and delivers a big belly-to-belly throw across the ring. Big E with another throw across the ring. Crews goes low with a dropkick to the knee out of nowhere. Crews goes to work on Big E now.

Crews with a big German suplex. He holds it for a second German, then a third German in the middle of the ring. Crews keeps Big E down and stomps on his neck while talking trash. Crews with a Spinebuster in the middle of the ring and more stomps. Crews goes to the top and hits the Frogsplash but Big E kicks out at 2. Crews goes right to a waistlock to keep Big E down as fans start to rally. Crews with a big kick and an enziguri to the face. Crews with a standing moonsault but Big E gets his knees up.

Big E charges in the corner but hits the ring post as Crews moves. Big E blocks the spin-out powerbomb. Crews blocks the Big Ending, rolling Big E up for 2. They tangle on the mat and Big E lands an awkward pinfall to retain out of nowhere.

Winner: Big E

