We go back to Tom, Joe and Saxton at ringside. They hype Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman. Shane is in the ring with Elias and Jaxson Ryker now. Shane wants Elias to play a song as an apparent WrestleMania 37 preview. Shane is on one crutch because of his pre-match training injury suffered earlier. Elias starts playing but Shane stops him to inform him that he will be be replacing Shane tonight. Ryker and Elias are confused. The music hits and out next comes Strowman. The announcers show us how Shane covered Strowman in slime on RAW.

The bell rings and Strowman tries to attack but Elias is avoiding him. Ryker provides a quick distraction but Strowman still fights Elias off and to the corner. Strowman unloads with big elbows in the corner, then launches Elias across the ring. Ryker tries to help Elias but Strowman rams Elias into the ring post, twice. Strowman continues to manhandle Elias, beating him around the ring.

Strowman chokes Elias on the ropes as the referee warns him. Strowman delivers a big clubbing blow to the chest to put Elias back down. Strowman charges in the corner but Ryker pulls Elias out of the ring to safety. Strowman runs around the ring but Ryker ducks, which allows Strowman to collide with Elias. Strowman returns to the ring as the referee counts. Ryker rolls Elias back into the ring before the 10 count.

Strowman stares Ryker down as Ryker circles the ring. Ryker gets on the apron now, allowing Elias to chop block Strowman from behind. Elias with a DDT now. Elias goes to the top turnbuckle and delivers the flying elbow to Strowman but Strowman powers out and Elias can’t believe it. Elias keeps fighting but Strowman easily turns it around and manhandles him some more. Strowman with a huge chokeslam in the middle of the ring for a pop. Strowman scoops Elias again and delivers the running powerslam for the pin to win.

Winner: Braun Strowman

