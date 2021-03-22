WWE Universal Title Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first is the Special Enforcer, WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Daniel Bryan is out next to a “yes!” chant and a big pop. Edge looks on as Bryan hits the ring. Out next comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. Fans start booing as soon as they come out. Reigns stands tall on the ramp with the title in the air as pyro goes off. Reigns stops at the ring steps, taking his time, and stares over at Edge, who is also at ringside. Reigns finally enters the ring, still stopping to look over at Edge. Reigns raises the title in the middle of the ring as more pyro goes off. He trades looks with Bryan. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

Reigns approaches Bryan and raises the title at him when his name is announced. Fans chant “you suck!” in response. The bell rings and they size each other up. Bryan tries to grab the leg but Reigns stands tall and warns him. Reigns takes it to the corner. Bryan turns it around and delivers a single kick. Bryan backs off and they still haven’t gone at it. They lock up and Reigns takes it to the corner, putting him down to send a message. Fans boo as Reigns talks some trash, telling Bryan to take his ass home now. Bryan smirks and they go to lock up but Bryan goes for the ankle lock. Reigns scrambles to the ropes and Bryan taunts him. Bryan keeps taunting Reigns in going for the leg. Reigns stands tall and keeps from getting took down. Bryan grabs the leg but Reigns carries over to the rope to break it.

They do a test of strength now. Reigns powers Bryan down. Bryan comes back and rolls Reigns into an arm bar. Reigns quickly gets the bottom rope to break it. Bryan leads a “yes!” chant and Reigns is annoyed now. The slow start continues after several minutes as Bryan toys with Reigns some more. Reigns takes Bryan down with a headlock. Bryan turns it around and mounts Reigns from behind, working him over on the mat, stretching him and talking some trash. Bryan stretches Reigns’ arm and tries to pin him. Reigns gets free and delivers a headbutt, then a big kick to the face.

Reigns gets up and drops Bryan with a punch to the face. Reigns with another big right hand as Edge looks on from ringside. Reigns with a shoulder thrust in the corner now. Reigns scoops Bryan and rams him back into the opposite corner. Reigns charges but Bryan dropkicks him. Bryan goes back to work on the arm now. Bryan with kicks and more shots to the arm. Reigns takes it to the corner and clubs Bryan with big rights. Bryan ducks and unloads with kicks in the corner.

Bryan looks to mount some momentum but Reigns catches him with a big tilt-a-whirl slam for a close 2 count. Reigns grinds Bryan’s face into the mat, then slams him face-first into the canvas as fans boo. Reigns stares out at Edge again. Reigns clubs Bryan while he’s down. Reigns with a suplex, taking his time to cover for 2. Bryan keeps trying to fight back but Reigns keeps control. Reigns stomps away while Bryan is down now. Reigns grounds Bryan with a chinlock and talks some trash.

Bryan fights up and out but Reigns shoves him to the mat. Bryan gets sent to the apron and Reigns knocks him off with a big right hand. Reigns and Edge have some words now. Reigns rolls to the apron and ignores the referee. Reigns grabs Bryan and launches him into the barrier as the referee counts. Reigns goes back out but Bryan unloads with strikes against the barrier, stunning Reigns. Reigns counters and sends Bryan face-first into the ring post.

Reigns brings it right back in before the 10 count and covers for 2. Reigns with more offense before leveling him in the corner with a big shot. Heyman barks from ringside as Reigns dominates and talks trash to Bryan. Reigns whips Bryan across the ring and he goes hard into the corner. Reigns charges but Bryan drops him with a toe hold. Bryan with kicks and a running dropkick in the corner. Bryan takes a stunned Reigns to the top turnbuckle. Reigns blocks the hurricanrana, bringing Bryan back to the center of the ring for a Boston Crab.

Bryan ends up getting free at the bottom rope. They go at it and Bryan levels Reigns with a running forearm. Heyman is surprised as they’re both down now. They slowly get up now with Reigns getting to his feet first. Bryan strikes first, unloading on Reigns. Reigns with a knee to the gut. Bryan blocks a shot. Reigns charges and Bryan dumps him over the top rope to the floor. Bryan launches himself over the top rope but Reigns catches him, stumbling to a knee. Reigns powers back up but Bryan slides out and shoves Reigns into the ring post. Bryan with a big running knee from the apron to take Reigns down as the referee counts. Bryan brings it back in and goes to the top.

Bryan with a flying knee to the back of the neck. Bryan goes back to the top as a “yes!” chant picks up. Bryan with a missile dropkick to put Reigns back down in the middle of the ring. Bryan slowly makes the cover and Reigns kicks out.

Bryan gets up first and delivers Yes Kicks while Reigns is on his knees. Bryan with more kicks as fans cheer him on. Reigns catches a kick and rams him into the corner. Reigns levels Bryan with a big right hand in the corner. Reigns gets aggressive with Bryan in the corner now, unloading with forearms and high knees. Reigns stomps away while Bryan is down now. The referee yells at Reigns. Bryan fights back from being down in the corner. Bryan tries to wrestle Reigns to the mat but Reigns overpowers. Bryan counters a powerbomb and hits the hurricanrana.

Bryan with a big kick to the face, then the roundhouse kick to level Reigns for a close 2 count. Bryan can’t believe it but Reigns is still down. Heyman looks on worried. Bryan is confident as he stomps away on Reigns’ face while holding his arms. Bryan applies the Yes Lock now as fans cheer him on. Edge and Heyman look on from ringside. Bryan tightens the hold but Reigns starts moving for the bottom rope. Bryan stops him and re-positions in the middle of the ring, applying the hold again. The referee checks on Reigns as Bryan pulls back.

Reigns finally manages to break out of the hold. He mounts Bryan on the mat and unloads with big punches and forearms to the face. Reigns powers up with a powerbomb for a close 2 count. Reigns runs into a kick. Bryan flies with the big knee but he accidentally knocks the referee out of the ring. Reigns delivers a big Spear to Bryan. Reigns covers but there is no referee. Edge slides in and counts but Bryan kicks out at 2.

Edge looks down as Bryan and Reigns recover. Reigns has words with Edge from his knees. Edge tells Reigns to worry about the match. Reigns has words for Bryan before unloading with big bombs. Bryan pulls Reigns into the Triangle. Edge checks on the submission. Reigns powers up for a powerbomb but Bryan hits him while up in the air. Bryan keeps hold of Reigns and takes him back down, then goes into the Yes Lock. Edge is right there in front of them. Bryan clubs away while Reigns is face-down on the mat. He tightens the Yes Lock now. A concerned Heyman looks on.

Jey Uso rushes in the ring out of nowhere and superkicks Edge. He then frees Reigns by taking out Bryan. Fans boo as Uso checks on his cousin. Uso brings a steel chair in. Edge starts to get up from the superkick but Uso rams him shoulder-first into the ring post. Uso swings the chair but Bryan ducks and comes right back to level Uso with the flying knee Bryan is the only one getting up now. He grabs the chair as fans cheer him on. Bryan unloads on Uso with chair shots while he’s down.

Bryan backs up and waits for Reigns to get up now. Bryan swings he chair but Reigns ducks and Bryan levels Edge with a chair shot. Reigns comes right back with a Superman Punch to Bryan. Reigns waits in the corner now. He goes for a Spear but Bryan counters and takes him down into the Yes Lock. Heyman looks on but there is no referee. Bryan tightens the submission as a wide-eyed Reigns yells out. Bryan yells at Reigns to tap out. Reigns is tapping out but Edge doesn’t see it as he comes and smacks Bryan with a chair to break the hold. Edge then delivers a chair shot to Reigns while he’s down.

Edge turns and hits Bryan with the chair one more time to keep him down. Edge yells out that this is his, his! Edge shows some frustration but also anger as he exits the ring, walking up the ramp to a mixed reaction. A referee returns to the ring as Reigns starts to move. Reigns drags himself over and lays on Bryan for the pin to retain.

Winner: Roman Reigns

