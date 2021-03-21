WWE United States Title Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Riddle

We go to ringside as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. Out first comes WWE United States Champion Riddle as the “Bro!” chants start up. Out next comes RETRIBUTION – Mustafa Ali with T-BAR, Mace, Slapjack and Reckoning.

We see how Ali blamed RETRIBUTION for last week’s loss and requested this rematch. The bell rings and they size each other up with Ali going right to the floor to stall. Ali comes back in at the 5 count. They lock up and Ali takes it to the corner. He backs off as the referee counts and they trade some aggressive blows. Riddle takes Ali down and drives knees to the ribs. Riddle with a big gutwrench throw and a Broton in the middle of the ring for a 2 count as the rest of RETRIBUTION looks on.

Riddle kicks Ali and goes for a slam but Ali holds the top rope and fights back. Riddle kicks the leg and goes for a Broton but Ali gets his knees up. Riddle lands hard. Ali barks at RETRIBUTION to make sure they’re watching how it’s done. Ali keeps control and slams Riddle’s hurt leg into the bottom rope, then dropkicks him in the ribs to send him to the floor. Ali brings Riddle back in for a 2 count. They tangle and Ali drops Riddle with a big knee to the gut. Riddle kicks out at 2.

Ali grounds Riddle with a body scissors now. Ali with more shots to the neck. They stand back up but Ali blocks the Bro Derek. Ali ends up sending Riddle into the turnbuckles twice for another close 2 count. Ali with a big right hand and a chop in the corner. Riddle fights out but Ali decks him. Riddle misses a big right hand in the corner. Ali rolls in from the apron and hits a Backstabber for a close 2 count. Ali is frustrated now.

Ali grounds Riddle with another body scissors as the crowd tries to rally. Riddle fights out and ends up dropping Ali into a Sleeper. Ali fights out and they get back to their feet with strikes going back and forth. Riddle with a pele kick to the face. Riddle with running strikes in the corner, then the big Exploder suplex from the corner. Riddle with a running kick to the chest, then a big powerbomb, right into the Final Flash for a close 2 count. Riddle goes to the top for a Floating Bro but Ali gets his knees up. Riddle lands hard but Ali is slow to make the cover.

Ali gets up first and leaps from the second turnbuckle but Riddle catches him in mid-air. They trade attempts and Riddle drops Ali with a big Fisherman’s Buster. Ali kicks out at 2. Ali goes right into the Koji Clutch. Riddle reaches for the bottom rope but Ali tightens it. Riddle powers up and the hold is broken, dropping Ali on his head. Ali smiles and charges in the corner but runs into a boot. Riddle goes to the top but Ali crotches him. Ali swings and misses.

Riddle applies a Sleeper from the corner, lifting Ali off his feet and then dropping him. Riddle lifts Ali from the corner again and hits a super Bro Derek for the pin to retain.

Winner: Riddle

This is from our ongoing coverage of the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. You can click here to access our full coverage.