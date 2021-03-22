Randy Orton vs. Alexa Bliss

We go back to the ring and out comes Randy Orton for the next match. Orton poses in the corner but starts coughing up the same thick black liquid from the past few weeks. Orton seethes as he goes to ringside for a towel. He returns to the ring and yells for his opponent to come on. Orton paces around the ring and is tired of playing games. Alexa Bliss’ music hits next and out she comes.

Bliss hits the ring and laughs as the pink light sets over the ring. The bell rings. Orton approaches Bliss but a flame shoots up. He immediately backs off back to the corner. Bliss laughs. He charges but she moves and he runs into the ring post, tumbling out to the floor.

Bliss laughs at Orton on the floor. She hops and skips around, taunting Orton. Orton gets up and slowly follows her around the ring. Bliss stops and looks at Orton. He stares back, confused. She looks up and a lighting rig suddenly falls from the rafters, barely missing Orton. Orton asks if she’s trying to kill him and she laughs some more, shrugging her shoulders. Bliss laughs her way back to the ring, taunting Orton some more, trying to lure him into the ring.

Orton enters the other side of the ring as Bliss watches from her corner. He approaches but she shoots a fireball at him and he goes back down, avoiding most of it. Bliss skips and dances around. She sits on the top turnbuckles now and laughs at Orton. An arm comes up from the ring and grabs Orton’s ankle. He moves away but The Fiend comes up from another spot in the ring now as fans cheer him on. The Fiend has a new charred look. Orton stares him down as fans pop. Bliss comes off the top turnbuckle, kicking Orton into a Sister Abigail. Bliss covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

This is from our ongoing coverage of the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. You can click here to access our full coverage.