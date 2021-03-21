WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

We go right to the ring and out first is Bianca Belair to a pop. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks is out next after we see recent happenings between the WrestleMania 37 opponents and Reginald. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are out next with Reginald.

Banks and Baszler start off going at it. Banks turns it around and drops Baszler in the corner for knees. Belair tags in and goes to work on Baszler. Baszler fights back before a quick 2 count. Belair backslides Baszler for another quick pin attempt. They tangle and trade attempts some more. Belair tries to power up for a powerbomb but Baszler gets free and nails a stiff knee to the jaw. Baszler goes to work on Belair’s hand and fingers now. Jax tags in and Baszler isn’t happy with it. Belair takes Jax to the corner and in comes Banks. Banks slides off Jax’s shoulders and they tangle. Jax fights off a Bank Statement attempt and levels Banks for a close 2 count.

Banks rocks Jax and charges but Jax catches her for a powerbomb. Belair tags in and makes the save as Jax didn’t see it. Belair with a low dropkick to Jax for a 1 count. Jax overpowers and sends Belair to the corner but misses a splash. Jax knocks Belair off the apron. Baszler tags in and the tension continues with Jax. Baszler slams Belair into the edge of the apron as the referee counts. Baszler brings it back in and mounts Belair with rights and lefts to stop her from tagging. Belair kicks out at 2. Baszler grounds Belair now as fans try to rally.

Jax tags back in and keeps control of Belair. Jax sends her into the corner and hits a big splash. Jax drops a big elbow for another 2 count. Baszler comes back in and levels Belair with a big running knee in the corner. Baszler keeps control and Jax comes back in to keep wearing Belair down, grounding her again as Banks tries to rally. Belair fights off both opponents now, kicking Baszler out. Jax runs into the ring post. Banks tags in as does Baszler. Banks unloads and then hits a Meteora on Jax in the corner, then Baszler in the opposite corner. Banks avoids a powerbomb by Jax and sends her out after leveling Baszler with knees. Baszler kicks out at 2.

Belair tags in and goes to the top after Banks drops Baszler. Belair hits a huge 450 on Baszler but Reginald provides a distraction. Banks leaps off the apron but Reginald leaps to the apron to avoid her. Belair knocks Reginald off the apron. Baszler with a Kirifuda Clutch to Belair from behind. She gets free but Banks comes in off a tag and they double team Baszler. Banks with the submission to Baszler but Jax ends up coming in. Belair meets her but Jax knocks her into the submission to break it up.

Banks and Belair argue now. Banks calls her a rookie and pushes her on her way out. Baszler takes advantage and rolls Banks up from behind for the pin to retain while Jax briefly held Belair’s leg from the floor.

Winners: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

This is from our ongoing coverage of the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. You can click here to access our full coverage.