Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

We go back to the ring and Seth Rollins makes his way out. Cole and Graves are back on commentary. We see recent happenings that led to this match. Shinsuke Nakamura is out next as the pyro goes off. The announcers discuss Rollins’ recent feud with Cesaro.

The bell rings and they lock up with Rollins applying a headlock and talking some trash. Nakamura drops Rollins with a knee to the gut, then drops a knee to the face. Rollins ducks a kick and retreats to the floor for a breather. Rollins runs right back in and Nakamura kicks him. Nakamura with a flying kick for a 2 count.

Nakamura works Rollins around and grabs from behind but Rollins elbows him away. Rollins with a kick before slamming Nakamura face-first into the mat. Rollins tosses Nakamura to the floor now. Rollins follows and leaps off the apron with a knee to the side of the face. Rollins slams Nakamura face-first into the announce table, then rolls him back in at the 5 count. Rollins follows and talks some trash. Rollins with a running knee to the gut, and another.

Rollins delivers a third knee to the gut. Rollins with a big Gutbuster from the shoulders for a close 2 count. Rollins argues with the referee over the count. Rollins keeps control and fights Nakamura off. Rollins drops Nakamura with an elbow and covers for two quick pin attempts. Rollins talks some trash and looks to go for the Cesaro Swing but Nakamura fights him off, sending him to the floor. Nakamura nails a baseball slide.

Nakamura with a running knee and a knee to the back of the neck while Rollins is laid out on the apron. They bring it back in and Nakamura kicks away. Nakamura with more quick kicks in the corner. Nakamura places Rollins on the top turnbuckle and delivers a high knee to the gut for a close 2 count.

Rollins fights Nakamura off and avoids the inverted Exploder. Rollins runs into a boot in the corner. Rollins blocks a boot and sends Nakamura from the top to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes and hits a suicide dive, sending Nakamura into the barrier. Rollins brings it back in and hits a springboard knee to the head. Rollins with a Slingblade for another 2 count. More back and forth now. Nakamura avoids a Falcon Arrow and they trade big strikes in the middle of the ring. Rollins drops Nakamura with an enziguri. Rollins goes for a Buckle Bomb but it’s blocked. Nakamura kicks Rollins into the corner.

Nakamura charges in the corner but it’s blocked. Nakamura ends up hitting the sliding German suplex under the bottom rope. Nakamura comes back in and waits for Kinshasa but Rollins blocks it and delivers a Buckle Bomb. Rollins with a Falcon Arrow for a close 2 count. Rollins shows some frustration now. Rollins goes for the Stomp but Nakamura catches him and nails a Michinoku Driver for a close 2 count. Nakamura with the reverse Exploder and a kip up for a pop.

Nakamura goes for the Kinshasa but Rollins rolls him and comes right back with a big forearm to the back o the neck. Nakamura avoids a Stomp but Rollins comes right back with a unique kick to the head. Rollins follows up with the Stomp for the pin to win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

This is from our ongoing coverage of the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. You can click here to access our full coverage.