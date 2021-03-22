No Holds Barred Match: Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

We go back to the ring and out first comes Drew McIntyre to a pop. Drew is wearing the blue and white war paint of his ancestors. Drew hits the ring and poses as more pyro goes off. Fans chant “Drew!” as he waits for the opponent. The music hits and out comes Sheamus next as Mike Rome does the introductions.

The bell rings and they meet in the middle of the ring with Sheamus talking trash. Drew strikes first and they go at it. Sheamus with a high knee but Drew tosses him over his head, and another toss across the ring from the corner. Drew clotheslines Sheamus over the top rope to the floor. Sheamus takes out Drew’s leg on the apron to bring him down. Sheamus works Drew over and launches him into the barrier.

Drew counters on the floor with a big overhead belly-to-belly at ringside. Drew with a big chop against the announce table, and a right hand. Drew rams Sheamus into the ring post. Drew takes apart the announce table now. He looks to use the top of the table but drops it, then goes under the ring and tosses a bunch of kendo sticks in the ring. Sheamus decks him as soon as he throws them in. Sheamus runs Drew face-first into the ring post now. Sheamus swings a kendo stick but Drew ducks and it hits the post. Drew with another big overhead throw at ringside. Drew launches Sheamus down into the steel ring steps.

Drew with a big stomp on top of the steel. Drew keeps control and brings it back in. Drew follows with a kendo stick but Sheamus nails a huge kick into Drew and the weapon. Drew kicks out at 2. Sheamus picks up another stick and unloads on Drew while he’s down. Sheamus talks some trash while beating Drew around with the kendo stick. Sheamus with a shot to the chest to put Drew back down. Sheamus grinds the kendo stick in Drew’s mouth now, pulling back on it. Drew fights free with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt, and another. Drew drops Sheamus with a big boot.

Drew swings a stick as Sheamus charges. Drew beats him down and keeps swinging the stick as fans cheer him on. Drew with a side Russian leg sweep with the stick. Drew grinds the end of the stick into Sheamus’ eye socket now. Drew with another big shot over the back to send Sheamus to the floor. Drew charges with the stick at ringside but Sheamus drops him face-first into the bottom of the steel ring steps. Sheamus grabs the top half of the steps and charges, hitting Drew in the head to put him back down. Sheamus screams out to boos.

Sheamus clears off the announce table now. Sheamus tosses Drew onto the table. Sheamus scoops Drew on his shoulders but Drew fights off. Drew goes for a Futureshock DDT but Sheamus resists. Drew tosses Sheamus off the table, into the barrier and the timekeeper’s area. Drew follows and keeps control as they fight into the virtual crowd now. Drew drops Sheamus over a railing and chops him back down. The brawl continues. Sheamus blocks a suplex on the concrete, then drops Drew back on the concrete with a suplex of his own. We see lacerations all over Sheamus and Drew. Drew is down gasping for air now. They fight up on top of a production case now, up to the second level of LED rows. Sheamus knocks Drew up another level now.

Drew fights back up on the platform. Sheamus scoops Drew and hits the rolling senton on the platform. Drew fights free from a hold but Sheamus beats him back down. Sheamus scoops Drew to his shoulders again. Sheamus goes for a senton over the LED screens but Drew blocks it. Drew keeps fighting and launches Sheamus through several LED screens, causing them to spark and explode a bit. Drew stands tall and screams out as fans start chanting his name.

Drew continues to beat Sheamus around the row of LED screens, kicking him down a ramp back to the floor level. Drew lays Sheamus on a production cart on wheels now. Drew rolls the case over to the ringside area. Drew with a suplex to bring Sheamus off the case to the floor. Drew places Sheamus on his shoulders, walking him back to the ring. Sheamus claws the eyes and gets free next to the announce table. Sheamus kicks Drew over the barrier with a Brogue Kick.

Sheamus goes over the barrier and works Drew while he’s down. Sheamus picks Drew up on a platform that is level with the top of the barrier. Sheamus rants and points at the WrestleMania 37 sign, about how it should be him who is in the main event. Sheamus scoops Drew and puts him through the announce table with a huge White Noise from the other side of the barrier. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as Sheamus gets to his feet first, bleeding from the back.

Sheamus struggles in bringing Drew back to the ring. The “this is awesome!” chants continue. Sheamus stomps on Drew and rolls him back in the ring. Sheamus grabs the side of the announce table and slides it in the ring. He taunts Drew while he’s down, then starts hitting him with punches and kicks. Drew fights back from his knees. Sheamus goes for the Alabama Slam on the piece of table. Drew fights back and hits a Futureshock DDT on the table piece. Drew comes right back with a Claymore Kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

