WWE has filed to trademark “Skull King” to the United States Patent and Trademark Office for merchandise.

The application had been submitted on March 2, 2021. The name is related to Triple H.

Below is the description of the trademark:

Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas

On October 9, 2020, WWE had filed “Skull King” for entertainment services namely, “wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service.”