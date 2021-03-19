WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash believes the “senseless violence” against the Asian American community is more proof that “America is so full of hate.”

Nash was reacting to the recent shooting rampage in Georgia that left six women of Asian origin dead. On Tuesday evening, a white gunman killed eight people – most of them women of Asian descent – at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs.

He tweeted, “America is so full of hate. The senseless violence against our Asian American community once again showing how broken we are. Let’s be diligent and protect our Asian Brothers and Sisters.”

According to several reports, Asian American communities across the country are on high alert after a surge in hate crimes since the start of the pandemic.

Nash will soon become a two-time WWE Hall of Famer when he gets inducted as a member of the New World Order in the upcoming 2020 class. The class could not be inducted last year due to COVID-19.

See below for his tweet: