WWE has reportedly issued an edict on wrestlers working through commercial breaks while at TV tapings.

The WWE Talent Relations department recently sent an e-mail to the roster and informed them that they now must work through commercial breaks while TV shows are being taped, according to Ringside News. The edict notes that this is to practice before WWE goes live with fans in the crowd again, and is a better experience for the virtual ThunderDome crowd.

“Effective now, you will need to work through the commercial breaks at TV. It keeps you warmed up, it continues the in-ring story, it is practice before we go live with fans and is a better experience for the virtual audience,” the e-mail said.

It was recently reported that major changes were made to the WWE Talent Relations department with John Laurinaitis taking over once again. You can click here for that report.

