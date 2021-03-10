Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature two major “game-changing” announcements from NXT General Manager William Regal.

You can click here for a spoiler report on Regal’s announcements.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s show:

* NXT General Manager William Regal is set to make an announcement that will change the landscape of NXT forever

* Regal will also make a second game-changing announcement for NXT

* Xia Li vs. Kayden Carter

* NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai defends against Toni Storm

* NXT Champion Finn Balor defends against Adam Cole

