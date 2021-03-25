The 37th annual WrestleMania, a two-night affair, will take place on the weekend of April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

While many expect Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley to main event Night 1 of the pay-per-view, fans have ben campaigning for Bianca Belair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks to close out the night. The Miz (with John Morrison) vs. Bad Bunny (with Damian Priest) is also penciled in for Night 1.

Night 2 will be headlined by Edge vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns, a match rumored to become a triple-threat also including Daniel Bryan. It will also feature Rhea Ripley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.

Other confirmed matches for WrestleMania 37 include Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman, Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, and Omos and AJ Styles vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day.

Below is the updated card, along with a list of rumored matches for the show:

WrestleMania 37 Hosts:

Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

NIGHT ONE – SATURDAY, APRIL 10:

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are banned from ringside.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair

The Miz with John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny with Damian Priest

NIGHT TWO – SUNDAY, APRIL 11:

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge

Daniel Bryan is expected to be added to make the match a triple threat

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (with Alexa Bliss)

NIGHTS TO BE ANNOUNCED:

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

The New Day (c) vs. Omos & AJ Styles

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

Stipulation to be announced.

RUMORED MATCHES BASED ON CURRENT STORYLINES:

Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro

WWE Women’s Tag Titles Match

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Lana & Naomi vs. Tamina & Natalya vs. The Riott Squad

SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. The Mysterios vs. Otis & Chad Gable

Intercontinental Championship

Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews

U.S. Championship

Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn