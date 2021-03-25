The 37th annual WrestleMania, a two-night affair, will take place on the weekend of April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.
While many expect Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley to main event Night 1 of the pay-per-view, fans have ben campaigning for Bianca Belair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks to close out the night. The Miz (with John Morrison) vs. Bad Bunny (with Damian Priest) is also penciled in for Night 1.
Night 2 will be headlined by Edge vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns, a match rumored to become a triple-threat also including Daniel Bryan. It will also feature Rhea Ripley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.
Other confirmed matches for WrestleMania 37 include Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman, Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, and Omos and AJ Styles vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day.
Below is the updated card, along with a list of rumored matches for the show:
WrestleMania 37 Hosts:
Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan
NIGHT ONE – SATURDAY, APRIL 10:
WWE Title Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are banned from ringside.
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair
The Miz with John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny with Damian Priest
NIGHT TWO – SUNDAY, APRIL 11:
WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge
Daniel Bryan is expected to be added to make the match a triple threat
RAW Women’s Title Match
Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (with Alexa Bliss)
NIGHTS TO BE ANNOUNCED:
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
The New Day (c) vs. Omos & AJ Styles
Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman
Stipulation to be announced.
RUMORED MATCHES BASED ON CURRENT STORYLINES:
Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro
WWE Women’s Tag Titles Match
Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Lana & Naomi vs. Tamina & Natalya vs. The Riott Squad
SmackDown Tag Team Championship
Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. The Mysterios vs. Otis & Chad Gable
Intercontinental Championship
Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews
U.S. Championship
Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn