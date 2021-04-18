AEW announces a couple new matches for Monday’s Dark: Elevation (7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel).

Leyla Hirsch teams up with Ryo Mizunami against Nyla Rosa (with Vickie Guerrero) and Madi Wrenkowski. Jurassic Express take on Midas Black and Jay Lyon, also, Orange Cassidy goes against Prince Kai.

Thunder Rosa also announced she’ll be on the show to wrestle Shawna Reed.

Below is the updated lineup:

* Britt Baker to appear

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Konosuke Takeshita, and MT Nakazawa vs. Danny Limelight, Mike Sydal, and Matt Sydal

* Orange Cassidy vs. Prince Kai

* Jurassic Express vs. Midas Black and Jay Lyon

* Thunder Rosa vs. Shawna Reed

* Leyla Hirsch and Ryo Mizunami vs. Nyla Rose (with Vickie Guerrero) and Madi Wrenkowski

You can also check out next Wednesday’s Dynamite card here.