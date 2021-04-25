As noted earlier, AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin took to Twitter to issue a challenge to Dark Order’s 10, which he accepted.

AEW has now confirmed the match will be taking place this Wednesday on Dynamite.

The promotion tweeted, “The challenge by TNT Champion @DarbyAllin has been accepted, & the title match is booked for #AEWDynamite: Darby defends vs. #DarkOrder’s @Pres10Vance (7-1 record) in a TNT Title match this Wednesday, April 28 at 8pm on @tntdrama in Darby Allin’s 5th TNT Title defense in 4 weeks!”

Below is the updated line-up for this week’s episode:

* TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. 10

* Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford

* Orange Cassidy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Young Bucks vs. Sydal Bros

* 6 Man Tag Team Match: The Nightmare Family vs. The Factory

* Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage