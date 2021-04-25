As noted earlier, AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin took to Twitter to issue a challenge to Dark Order’s 10, which he accepted.
AEW has now confirmed the match will be taking place this Wednesday on Dynamite.
The promotion tweeted, “The challenge by TNT Champion @DarbyAllin has been accepted, & the title match is booked for #AEWDynamite: Darby defends vs. #DarkOrder’s @Pres10Vance (7-1 record) in a TNT Title match this Wednesday, April 28 at 8pm on @tntdrama in Darby Allin’s 5th TNT Title defense in 4 weeks!”
Below is the updated line-up for this week’s episode:
* TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. 10
* Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford
* Orange Cassidy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
* AEW World Tag Team Champions Young Bucks vs. Sydal Bros
* 6 Man Tag Team Match: The Nightmare Family vs. The Factory
* Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage
The challenge by TNT Champion @DarbyAllin has been accepted, & the title match is booked for #AEWDynamite: Darby defends vs. #DarkOrder’s @Pres10Vance (7-1 record) in a TNT Title match this Wednesday, April 28 at 8pm on @tntdrama in Darby Allin’s 5th TNT Title defense in 4 weeks! https://t.co/aX5PurqDWh pic.twitter.com/VgJMxSoZbk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2021