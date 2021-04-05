Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Dark: Elevation, which will air at 7:10 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Matt Sydal & Mike Sydal vs. Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky

* Matt Hardy vs. Alan “5” Angels

* Danny Limelight vs. Preston “10” Vance

* Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) vs. Baron Black

* Bill Collier vs. Adam Page

* Michael Nakazawa vs. Vary Morales

* Colt Cabana vs. Max Caster

* Dr. Britt Baker DMD (w/Rebel) vs. Alex Gracia

* Ryo Mizunami vs. Tesha Price

* Big Swole vs. Jazmin Allure