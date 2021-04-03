AEW announced numerous matches for this Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation, including a double main event of Colt Cabana vs. Max Caster, and Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page vs. Mike & Matt Sydal.

As noted, Page and Sky have formed a new tag team, which debuts on Monday at 7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube Channel.

Below are more announced matches:

* Britt Baker with Rebel vs. Alex Gracia
* Ryo Mizunami vs. Tesha Price
* Big Swole vs. Jazmine Allure
* Max Caster vs. Colt Cabana
* Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Mike and Matt Sydal
* Hangman Page vs. Bill Collier
* 10 vs. Danny Limelight
* Baron Black vs. Lance Archer with Jake Roberts
* Vary Morales vs. Michael Nakazawa
* Matt Hardy vs. 5