Wednesday’s new edition of AEW Dynamite, featuring TNT Champion Darby Allin retaining over Jungle Boy in the main event, drew 1.104 million viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

It should be noted that this was the second Dynamite episode to air unopposed after WWE NXT made its move to Tuesday nights. You can click here for the ratings report on Tuesday’s NXT show, which drew 841,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This AEW viewership is down 9.4% from last week’s show, which drew 1.219 viewers.

Dynamite ranked #2 on the Cable Top 150 this week with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 15.9% from last week’s show, which ranked #2 with a 0.44 rating in the key demo.

This week’s Dynamite show ranked #30 in viewership, which is down from last week’s #26 ranking.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 9.4% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 15.9% from last week. This was still AEW’s second-best audience of the year, and their second-best 18-49 rating, behind last week. Last week’s show drew AEW’s best viewership since their debut episode on October 2, 2019, and their best key demo rating since October 23, 2019.

These Dynamite numbers were similar to the last time AEW went unopposed on a Wednesday night in 2020. The September 9, 2020 episode drew 1.02 million viewers with an identical 0.37 rating.

This week’s Dynamite viewership is up 51% from the same week in 2020, when they went head-to-head with NXT, while this week’s key demo rating is up 48% from the same week in 2020.

The Challenge on MTV topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.58 rating, drawing just 990,000 viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night in viewership with 2.847 million viewers, ranking #14 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.20 rating in the key demo.

Chicago Med on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.151 million viewers. The Masked Singer on FOX took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.23 rating.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (First episode following WWE NXT move to Tuesday)

April 21 Episode: 1.104 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode