As noted, Kenny Omega won the Impact World Championship against Rich Swann at tonight’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion.

AEW reacted on social media about Omega’s win.

The promotion tweeted, “Congratulations to @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX on becoming the NEW @IMPACTWRESTLING World Champion at #IMPACTRebellion tonight!”

AEW’s Twitter also tweeted a photo with the caption, “#andNew @IMPACTWRESTLING World Champion @KennyOmegamanX @AEW #IMPACTRebellion

With tonight’s win, Kenny Omega now has titles in three different promotions.