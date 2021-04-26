As noted, Kenny Omega won the Impact World Championship against Rich Swann at tonight’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion.
AEW reacted on social media about Omega’s win.
The promotion tweeted, “Congratulations to @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX on becoming the NEW @IMPACTWRESTLING World Champion at #IMPACTRebellion tonight!”
AEW’s Twitter also tweeted a photo with the caption, “#andNew @IMPACTWRESTLING World Champion @KennyOmegamanX @AEW #IMPACTRebellion
With tonight’s win, Kenny Omega now has titles in three different promotions.
