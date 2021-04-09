AEW star Dax Harwood of FTR is currently dealing with an elbow injury.

Harwood’s left elbow has been injured for around six weeks, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. There’s no word yet on how he suffered the injury, of if he will need surgery.

The elbow was all taped up as recent as when FTR and Shawn Spears defeated Dante Martin and The Varsity Blondes in late March on AEW Dynamite. Harwood has continued to work because it was really important for him to not miss out on teaming with Tully Blanchard back on the March 3rd show. That match saw FTR and Tully defeat Jurassic Express in six-man action.

As noted, Harwood needed several stitches to close a head wound after the brawl between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle on the March 31 Dynamite show. You can click here for those graphic photos and video.

