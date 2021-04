Bianca Belair has received a plethora of congratulatory messages on Twitter since capturing the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Besides fellow WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair, Io Shirai, Carmella, Mandy Rose and Ember Moon, several AEW stars such as Jade Cargill, Nyla Rose, Big Swole, Shawn Spears and Eddie Kingston have also congratulated Belair.

Former WWE Superstar Thea Trinidad [fka Zelina Vega] also tweeted her good wishes to Belair.

As noted earlier, Becky Lynch congratulated both Belair and Sasha Banks for making history at WrestleMania, becoming the first pair of African American women to close out WWE’s biggest show of the year.

See below for the tweets:

Amazing show 1st night of #WrestleMania What a great main event!!!! Congratulations @BiancaBelairWWE !!!๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿปโœจโœจโœจ Of course I respect @SashaBanksWWE too. ๐Ÿ’™ — ็ดซ้›ทใ‚คใ‚ชใ€Io Shirai (@shirai_io) April 11, 2021

What an AMAZING night one of #WrestleMania ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿป๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿป๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿป๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿป Canโ€™t wait to see what other surprises night two will have in store!!!! @WWE — Taya Valkyrie (@TheTayaValkyrie) April 11, 2021

.@WWE

Literally crying right now!!!!@BiancaBelairWWE vs @SashaBanksWWE was match of the night!!!! Soo happy!!! — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) April 11, 2021

This Is Awesome!!! Huge congrats to @BiancaBelairWWE Iโ€™m already ready for the rematch!! โœจ So proud of the history her and @SashaBanksWWE made tonight!!! Icons! https://t.co/zQrFNn3nAi — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 11, 2021

LOVE TO SEE IT ๐Ÿ’ช๐Ÿพ — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) April 11, 2021

BIANCA BIANCA BIANCA ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿพ #BlackHERstory ๐Ÿช„ — Swolenko: Big Swoleยฎ (@SwoleWorld) April 11, 2021