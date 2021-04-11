Bianca Belair has received a plethora of congratulatory messages on Twitter since capturing the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Besides fellow WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair, Io Shirai, Carmella, Mandy Rose and Ember Moon, several AEW stars such as Jade Cargill, Nyla Rose, Big Swole, Shawn Spears and Eddie Kingston have also congratulated Belair.

Former WWE Superstar Thea Trinidad [fka Zelina Vega] also tweeted her good wishes to Belair.

As noted earlier, Becky Lynch congratulated both Belair and Sasha Banks for making history at WrestleMania, becoming the first pair of African American women to close out WWE’s biggest show of the year.

See below for the tweets:

Amazing show 1st night of #WrestleMania What a great main event!!!! Congratulations @BiancaBelairWWE !!!🙌🏻✨✨✨ Of course I respect @SashaBanksWWE too. 💙 — 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) April 11, 2021

What an AMAZING night one of #WrestleMania 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Can’t wait to see what other surprises night two will have in store!!!! @WWE — Taya Valkyrie (@TheTayaValkyrie) April 11, 2021

Literally crying right now!!!!@BiancaBelairWWE vs @SashaBanksWWE was match of the night!!!! Soo happy!!! — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) April 11, 2021

This Is Awesome!!! Huge congrats to @BiancaBelairWWE I’m already ready for the rematch!! ✨ So proud of the history her and @SashaBanksWWE made tonight!!! Icons! https://t.co/zQrFNn3nAi — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 11, 2021

LOVE TO SEE IT 💪🏾 — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) April 11, 2021

Bianca 🥲♥️🙏🏽 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) April 11, 2021