Bianca Belair has received a plethora of congratulatory messages on Twitter since capturing the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Besides fellow WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair, Io Shirai, Carmella, Mandy Rose and Ember Moon, several AEW stars such as Jade Cargill, Nyla Rose, Big Swole, Shawn Spears and Eddie Kingston have also congratulated Belair.

Former WWE Superstar Thea Trinidad [fka Zelina Vega] also tweeted her good wishes to Belair.

As noted earlier, Becky Lynch congratulated both Belair and Sasha Banks for making history at WrestleMania, becoming the first pair of African American women to close out WWE’s biggest show of the year.

