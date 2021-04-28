After a hard-fought battle at WrestleMania 37, AJ Styles and Omos proved once again that anything is possible on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Following their big tag team title win, both men have been off the air, which has left fans skeptical about what happened to them.

This week on WWE’s The Bump, the champs broke their three-week silence by revealing they’ve been sending some time in storyline in Nigeria with Omos’ friends and family. These two have been partying down, but now, they’re ready to become reigning and defending champions on the red brand.

The first thing they were asked was if their monumental victory at WrestleMania has put other tag teams on notice of just what they’re are capable of as a team.

“Absolutely!” AJ Styles replied without any hesitation. “I mean even Vince McMahon couldn’t tell us now when we [said], ‘Hey, we need your jet. We’re going to Nigeria.’ You know what he said? ‘Um, sure, ’cause you’re the tag team champions.’ We’re unstoppable.”

Although most former champions are offered a rematch clause after losing their titles, Omos would like to put The New Day in their rear view mirror and move on from that on-again, off-again rivalry.

“The New Day is old news; they can go to the back of the line. As of right now, they’re not even on my radar,” Omos stated.

With that said, Styles personally invited any and all challengers to step up to him in Omos. He even used John Cena’s famously stated slogan to lure some newcomers in.

“We don’t have the bullseye on anyone. We have the bullseye on us,” AJ Styles added. “You’ve got to come after us. If you want some, come get some. It’s that easy!”

From his first in-ring match last year, Omos revealed that he sees a whole new person in the mirror, especially now that he’s on the top of the mountain with one of the greatest athletes in the business.

“I see a lot of maturities, and I see a lot of growth,” Omos said when comparing his initial debut to now. “I’ve come such a long way since. Me being with the greatest to have ever done it, AJ Styles, man, I feel like a totally new person.”

To add to that, Omos is excited to see him and Styles’ tag team journey transpire.

“I see a future for both of us together,” Omos began. “This union is going to be magic. It has been nothing but magic.”

Following their win on the Night One of this year’s WrestleMania, WWE India posted a tweet on how Styles and Omos resembled Shawn Michaels and Diesel (Kevin Nash) from back in the day. Although he was humbled by the comparison, Styles thinks he and Omos are on a completely different level than they were.

“If we’re going to compare, I think that’s a pretty good comparison. Is it the exact? No. We’re so much more than Kevin Nash or Shawn Michaels were,” AJ Styles stated confidently. “We are the Raw Tag Team Champions. The sky is the limit. Whatever championship we want, we will get. That’s a promise!”

Before rounding out their interview, Styles and Omos promise they’ll be back on Monday Night Raw next week with a celebration party planned.

“We’ll be back next week, ready to party!” AJ Styles exclaimed. “We are ready to party in the ring!”

You can watch AJ Styles and Omos’ full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.