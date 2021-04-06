As noted earlier, WWE is partnering with Cameo for another round of personalized Superstar video messages during the ongoing WrestleMania 37 Week.

Alexa Bliss, who is among the 25 Superstars announced for the requests, has released a new video to invite her fans.

As seen in the video below, Bliss recorded the message from the Firefly Fun House and appeared to be in character. It should be noted that she was not in character during her previous Cameo appearances.

Fans have to shell out $400 to request a message from Bliss. Only the first 15 approved requests will receive a personalized message from the RAW Superstar.

Bliss will be in “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s corner against Randy Orton on Night Two of WrestleMania 37 this Sunday.

See below to watch the video: