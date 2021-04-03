This year’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is set to take place on next Friday’s SmackDown, which will be a special WrestleMania edition.

The following competitors have been announced for the match:

Akira Tozawa, Angel Garza, Cedric Alexander, Drew Gulak, Elias, Erik, Gran Metalik, Humberto Carrillo, Jaxson Ryker, Jey Uso, Kalisto, King Baron Corbin, Lince Dorado, Mace, Murphy, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, Shelton Benjamin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Slapjack, T-BAR, and Tucker.

On Twitter, Andrade retweeted WWE on FOX and commented on the lineup:

“5 latinos. Really! [Seriously!] @AngelGarzaWwe @humberto_wwe @KalistoWWE @LuchadorLD @WWEGranMetalik I hope one of you win.”

Andrade was released from WWE last month and did not have a 90-day non-compete clause. Yesterday, he teased signing with another promotion.

WrestleMania 37 is on April 10 and 11 at 8 pm ET, streaming on Peacock for U.S. fans, and the WWE Network everywhere else. You can check out the updated card here.