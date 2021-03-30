Former WWE Superstar Andrade recently battled COVID-19.

WWE announced Andrade’s departure on the night of WWE Fastlane, on March 21, after he previously requested the release on the night of the March 8 RAW show. Andrade recently revealed in his Lucha Libre Online interview that he had tested positive for the coronavirus shortly before WWE granted him the release.

Andrade noted that he was still sick with the virus, but doing fine, when WWE granted the release.

“I had COVID-19 and my girlfriend tested positive. I’m good. After I tested positive, having COVID, they gave me my release,” Andrade said, translated by Google. (H/T to Lucha Libre Online)

Andrade attended the March 8 RAW taping at Tropicana Field and requested his release. His release was granted almost three weeks later on March 21. Andrade had the coronavirus around the same time his fiancee, Charlotte Flair, also had it. As noted earlier this week, she is now medically cleared to compete.

Andrade has no 90-day non-compete clause with WWE, and is free to work where he wants. He recently teased that he’s been in talks with a pro wrestling promotion, but nothing has been confirmed as of now.

Stay tuned for more.