A day after PCO told Wrestling Inc.’s own Nick Hausman that he hoped ROH could sign Andrade, the former WWE star responded to PCO’s comments with a simple thinking emoji.

The luchador wasn’t done, posting another tweet just minutes later. Andrade tweeted, “Start my new goals and we are in talks, no waiting 90 days! #imfree #andrade #elidolo #lasombra” While it appears as if Andrade was referring to AEW, he did not specifically state who he is in talks with.

As first reported by Wrestling Inc., Andrade requested his release on March 8. WWE initially refused the request before ultimately getting his release on March 21st.

Andrade does not have a 90 non compete clause, allowing him to work wherever immediately.

You can view Andrade’s social media posts below: