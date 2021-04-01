WWE announced this week that NXT will be moving to Tuesday nights on the USA Network as part of a multi-year extension. The move has been rumored for over a month and ends the battle between NXT and AEW Dynamite on Wednesday nights.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed details of a team meeting that was held before this week’s episode of NXT. The focus of the meeting was the show’s move to Tuesday nights.

The meeting began with a reflection of how far NXT has come over the past six years. It was noted that they came from being a small brand that sold out a show at WrestleMania 31 to one of the top brands in WWE.

It was also pointed out in the meeting that they were on Wednesday nights first. However, the competition came to their night and tried to bully them.

Finally, it was noted that RAW is their lead-in, even though it’s on different night, and now they have a night for themselves. It was stated that with NXT on Tuesdays, everything is going to change.