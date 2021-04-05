Yesterday, Utami Hayashishita defended her World of Stardom Title against Bea Priestley at Stardom’s Yokohama Dream Cinderella event. Hayashishita defeated Priestley for her fourth title defense.

Priestley cut a promo after the match praising Utami and her former Queen’s Quest stablemate Momo Watanabe. Priestley also expressed her love for Hayashishita, Watanabe and Stardom signaling a farewell to the promotion that she has wrestled for since 2017.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that it was the last show for Priestley. He said that Priestley did not re-sign with Stardom, and she did not re-sign with New Japan Pro Wrestling either.

On Priestley’s future, Meltzer confirmed that she is not signing with AEW. Priestley was released by AEW last summer, and she issued a statement expressing her thanks to AEW.

The belief is that Priestley will be signing with WWE through the NXT UK brand. However, this has not been set in stone so far.

Meltzer noted that WWE had been trying to sign Priestley even before she went to Japan.