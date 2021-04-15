The WWE Superstars released today are all under standard 90-day non-compete clauses.

As noted before at this link, WWE announced 9 departures this afternoon – Samoa Joe, Mickie James, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Bo Dallas, Wesley Blake, Kalisto, Tucker and Chelsea Green. They won’t be free to sign with other promotions until Wednesday, July 14, according to F4Wonline.com.

These releases came exactly one year after the COVID-19 budget cuts on April 15, 2020. Sean Ross Sapp noted that John Laurinaitis, who recently took over as head of WWE Talent Relations, made the release phone calls this afternoon and cited budget cuts as the reason for the departures.

Tucker tweeted almost immediately after his departure and wrote, “Freedom baby!!”

James thanked WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon in her post-release comments.

“Grateful for the memories. Grateful for the locker room. Grateful for the fans. Grateful for these little keys to my golden handcuffs. You can never expected others vision of you to be big as your own dreams. Thank you @VinceMcMahon #AlwaysBlessedAndGrateful,” she wrote.

Green has made several tweets back & forth with wrestlers and fans following her release, including one tweet where she teased the return of her Lauren Van Ness character. She also posted a lengthy statement on her departure and future.

“I’ve made once in a lifetime memories at WWE,” Green wrote. “I didn’t do everything I set out to do, but I’m proud of what I have done. (Can you say you were in a Royal Rumble for 14 seconds?) I’m proud of the fact that I never took NO for an answer (even after 4 tryouts and a reality show). I’m proud of the fact that I came back stronger every single time I was knocked down (or broke an arm). Although it’s been a few years, nothing has changed. I’m still that girl. Tomorrow, I’ll get up, dust myself off and start on my next journey. I’m taking back control, I’m refocusing and I’m going to do what I’ve always set out to do – Make a name for myself. It’s been short & sweet WWE Universe. I’ll see you on TV [heart emoji]”

We noted before at this link how Joe and CM Punk had a brief exchange after his WWE release was announced. Joe also tweeted a GIF from The Truman Show and wrote, “Be well.”

On a related note, the Pabst Blue Ribbon beer brand, which often makes pro wrestling tweets, joked that they have signed Joe and Chelsea. Green replied with a GIF that said “It’s official!” while Joe wrote, “No snitching trying to work out this 90 days.”

Stay tuned for more on today's WWE releases.

