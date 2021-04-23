During Thursday’s WWE Q1 2021 earnings call, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon revealed how Bad Bunny helped increase TV viewership with a key demo.

While speaking, Stephanie shared that Bad Bunny’s appearances on Monday Night RAW showed an increase of 31% in the Hispanic 18-34 demographic. She also revealed that the Grammy-winning rapper’s recent storyline helped WWE’s presence on social media.

“TV viewership continues to remain stable, maintaining a trend that began when we transition out of the Performance Center and invested in the WWE Thunderdome at the end of August,” Stephanie McMahon said. “From that time to the end of this quarter, RAW’s ratings have held steady and SmackDown’s ratings increased 9%.

“Notably, all RAW appearances featuring Bad Bunny showed an increase of 31% in the Hispanic Persons 18-34 Demo. Bad Bunny’s total social impressions during his time of his storyline, equaled nearly 700 million.”

Night One of WrestleMania 37 saw Bunny make his WWE in-ring debut, teaming with Damian Priest for a win over The Miz and John Morrison. During Night Two of WrestleMania 37, a promo for Bunny’s upcoming tour was announced.

As mentioned, The Último Tour del Mundo 2022 tour quickly sold out earlier this month. The North American tour starts in February and goes through April.